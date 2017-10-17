Bigg Boss' Monday episode saw Lucinda Nicholas' surprise eviction from the ongoing reality show after padosis failed to keep their task secret. As BB fans would know, Lucinda along with other padosis Mehjabi Siddiqui, Sabyasachi Satapathy and Luv Tyagi, was in task, in which they had to pretend to be bound by a family tie. Soon after her elimination from the popular game show, News18.com interacted with the Australian model.Not at all. I’m feeling shocked. I can’t believe that I’m already out of the house. I’m feeling a little upset. But it is the result of the failure of Padosi task. Inside the house they chose one of the padosis. So, it was pretty much between me and Luv. I’m a little bit disappointed because I stuck to the task so I’m feeling like it’s unfair. I was learning Hindi very quickly. But I think the first week I was very quiet nobody got to see the real me.I didn’t create controversy and get into fights because there was no need. And because we were in the task, we had to be in characters. We had to be the ones say yes this is right or no this is wrong inside the house, But that got cut short because Luv told the housemates that we were on a task and because of that nomination happened and I was the one to be evicted. I want a second chance because Luv told gharwalas about the task thing so why should I suffer. I won the task I was the part of the winning team. I also contributed in household work. I followed the rules.Initially, it was kind a one-sided from him. Because he made it quite obvious that he wanted to strike up a relationship but he didn’t tell me that he wanted to do it for the cameras. I knew that he was just playing a game. I also came to know that he voted me out. But it was very entertaining. It was very fun with his songs. But in no way did I ever think of it as anything serious or more than friendship.I think the one person who should win is Hiten. Because he’s very sensible and nice. He’s grounded. He’s not being influenced, which is a very strong character trait. And I think everyone inside the house is playing a game. It’s hard not to.Yes of course. I’d love to do a film. My Hindi is also improving a lot by the day so I have no trouble picking up scripts. So, I’d love to that. But working on a reality TV show was a really fun.