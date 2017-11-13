Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy: 'Miss Always Right’ Hina Khan Told Me I am Nobody

Sabyasachi Satpathy and Mehjabi Siddiqui are the latest contestants to have been eliminated from Bigg Boss after receiving least number of votes. Though they both were expecting their eviction, Sabyasachi said it happened at the very wrong time as he just became the captain of the house. “They all showed trust in me and it was the first time when they actually decided something with ‘apasi sehmati’ and made me the captain. So it’s a little upsetting,” Sabyasachi told News18.com.Lauded for his exceptional cooking skills, Saby, as he is fondly known as, was constantly neutral towards any conflicts in the house. During one of the weekend tasks when he was asked to reveal a secret, he made a bold and courageous decision to reveal that he considered undergoing a Sex Reassessment Surgery – Salman Khan himself said that Sabyasachi was brave and it takes a lot to reveal intimate secret about oneself.Sabyasachi was often seen alone inside the house. Initially, he bonded really well with co-contestant Hina Khan but that friendship also got disappeared after Priyank Sharma’s comeback.“I preferred to stay alone as I didn’t want to get into unnecessary jhagdas. Yes, I was with Hina but she always used to judge me. For whatever time we were together she was just observing me that how strong I was as a person. And then Priyank re-entered and she totally changed. She thought now I could make my army. Then she kept the one arm distance from me.”Sabyasachi said it’s true that Hina instigates everyone in the house. “Celebrities are basically not able to digest that commoners are getting more attention on the show. I have even heard Hina saying that, ‘Pehle padosi ko nikaalo fir commoners ko dekh lenge.’”When asked if it’s true that Hina never acknowledges her mistake, Sabyasachi said, “Yes. She is Miss always right. She will try and cry and make people believe that she is right. In the recent episode where she was sent to jail by gharwalas, she said, ‘Sabyasachi is nobody’. So I told her, ‘Ok fine I’m nobody but when you’re somebody at least behave like one.’”Sabyasachi said the way Hina is behaving inside the house, she might lose her followers soon. On the other hand, he said Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani are being very genuine.“Vikas is the most sorted person. He is playing very well. Shilpa ji is also very genuine. Also, I think Akash is too funny. He and Arshi are being themselves. They are very entertaining.”