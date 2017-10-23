Bigg Boss 11: Gauahar Khan, Rohan Mehra's Twitter Spat Over Hina Khan Gets Ugly

A-kash or akash .... Ure real , loyal , all heart ... I don't know u , but I hope u go long in this show !!! N u are grounded !✨ — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2017

Gauahar Khan and Rohan Mehra's recent Twitter spat is the proof that Bigg Boss ex-contestants religiously follow the show. Yes, you read it right. Rohan, who participated last season, engaged in a war of words with the season seven winner Gauahar after she praised current season contestant Akash Dadlani on the microblogging site for being real on the show.Before we go any further, we must tell you that in Saturday's episode Akash showed his support to Arshi Khan when show's host Salman Khan pitted her against Hina Khan at the Sultani Akhada task. However, their fight got violent to such an extent that Salman had to disqualify the task.After watching the episode, Gauahar wrote, "A-kash or Akash .... You're real, loyal, all heart... I don't know you, but I hope you go long on this show !!! And you are grounded!"However, it did not go down well with Rohan, who played Hina's onscreen son on the popular TV show Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He tweeted, "This Akash DADLANI you are supporting @GAUAHAR_KHAN. Also next time tag @eyehinakhan if you have the guts or any sort of issues. From #ruderohan."Gauahar, in her defense, wrote back, "So apparently if you say something nice about someone , people in this world interpret that as an attack on someone else .. lol."In another tweet, she said, "If I wanna diss someone I will say so and tag people too, Don't need no permission! But until then stop your assumptions and spreading hatred."Later in the day, Gauahar again took a sly dig at Rohan and said she hopes he got his "two seconds fame" after tagging her on his post."Everybody applaud!!!! Someone got ones 2 secs of fame!!! Lol ... I guess tagging me paid off!!! Chalo I'm happy I could help! #spreadluv," she wrote.Well, it did not stop there as Rohan, in a series of tweets, replied, "@GAUAHAR_KHAN you are throwing jibes repeatedly yet chanting #spreadlove. But actually you're just cowardly stabbing Hina Khan in the back without any reason!"