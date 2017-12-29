Bigg Boss 11: Gauahar Khan Thinks This Contestant Will Win The Show

For the first time I'm sooooo disappointed with Akash!!! Soooo disrespectful to someone of such a big stature who is explaining something to u for ur own good!! @BeingSalmanKhan kudos to u for ur patience..👏 #sad — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 25, 2017

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has been religiously following the latest season of the show, which is now in its semi-finale week. The actor-model has been quite vocal about the happenings inside the BB house ever since the show started.Earlier, Gauahar was supporting Akash Dadlani for being so real and grounded on the show. However, Akash let her down when he misbehaved with host Salman Khan during a task in Sultani Akhada. At the time, Gauahar had tweeted, "For the first time, I'm so disappointed with Akash. So disrespectful to someone of such a big stature who is explaining something to you for your own good!"It now looks like Gauahar has found her new favourites in Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. During a Q&A session on her recently launched YouTube channel's first video, Gauahar revealed that she thinks Shilpa will win the show."I have a gut feeling that Shilpa Shinde will win Bigg Boss 11. And Shilpa Shinde or Vikas Gupta should win Bigg Boss 11," Gauahar said in the clip.Watch her full Q&A session here: