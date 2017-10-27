Bigg Boss 11: Hansika Motwani Lashes Out At Hina Khan for 'Trying to Demean' South Indian Film Industry
However, Hina’s remark did not go down well with actress Hansika Motwane who, in a series of tweets, lashed out at the popular TV star.
Image: Instagram/ Hina Khan, Hansika Motwani
Further talking about the project Hina, who was seen talking to fellow contestants Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi in the video, said, “I regret that I have said no to one of the films. It was with Daggubati Venkatesh, who was in Anari with Karisma Kapoor. Mahesh Babu was also there in that movie and it was a superhit. And they had come together for this project almost after 15 or 20 years. So the films had two female leads and I was playing one of the heroines.”
When asked why she did not do the film, Hina said, “I’ll regret that film because it was a superhit. I should have done it but then it’s okay. Nevertheless what I got in life, I’m happy. They specially came to Bombay for me.”
Look at the way this girl #Hinakhan @eyehinakhan, a TV star degrading South Indian cinema and its #Bulging heroines 😡😡😡 #Disgusting #BB11 pic.twitter.com/MmoV2uWDJf?ssr=true— sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) October 26, 2017
Check out her tweets here:
What is this suppose to even mean?How can she even degrade south industry like this ? #shamehinakhan (cont) https://t.co/6ByNcYt8yI— Hansika (@ihansika) October 26, 2017
Doesn't she know a lot of Bollywood actors hv worked & are working in the our south industry ! Shame on you #hinakhan for trying 2demean us https://t.co/6ByNcYt8yI— Hansika (@ihansika) October 26, 2017
As an actress from the south industry, I would like to say I'm very proud be from our south industry and whatever #hinakhan is saying (cont) https://t.co/6ByNcYt8yI— Hansika (@ihansika) October 26, 2017
And whatever #hinakhan is saying is our pure bullshit . #pleasegetyourtactsrightgirl https://t.co/6ByNcYt8yI— Hansika (@ihansika) October 26, 2017
