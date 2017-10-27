Bigg Boss 11: Hansika Motwani Lashes Out At Hina Khan for 'Trying to Demean' South Indian Film Industry

What is this suppose to even mean?How can she even degrade south industry like this ? #shamehinakhan (cont) https://t.co/6ByNcYt8yI — Hansika (@ihansika) October 26, 2017

Doesn't she know a lot of Bollywood actors hv worked & are working in the our south industry ! Shame on you #hinakhan for trying 2demean us https://t.co/6ByNcYt8yI — Hansika (@ihansika) October 26, 2017

As an actress from the south industry, I would like to say I'm very proud be from our south industry and whatever #hinakhan is saying (cont) https://t.co/6ByNcYt8yI — Hansika (@ihansika) October 26, 2017

Looks like Hina Khan has done the biggest mistake by entering the Bigg Boss house as the actress has once again come under scrutiny. In a recently released clip from the BB house, Hina was heard saying that she was offered two big-budget films down South but she apparently rejected them as they asked her to gain weight.Further talking about the project Hina, who was seen talking to fellow contestants Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi in the video, said, “I regret that I have said no to one of the films. It was with Daggubati Venkatesh, who was in Anari with Karisma Kapoor. Mahesh Babu was also there in that movie and it was a superhit. And they had come together for this project almost after 15 or 20 years. So the films had two female leads and I was playing one of the heroines.”When asked why she did not do the film, Hina said, “I’ll regret that film because it was a superhit. I should have done it but then it’s okay. Nevertheless what I got in life, I’m happy. They specially came to Bombay for me.”However, Hina’s remark did not go down well with actress Hansika Motwane who, in a series of tweets, lashed out at the popular TV star.Check out her tweets here: