2-min read

Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Shilpa Shinde to Enter the House

A confirmed list of Bigg Boss 11 celebrities and commoners!

News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2017, 3:12 PM IST
Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Shilpa Shinde to Enter the House
A confirmed list of Bigg Boss 11 celebrities and commoners!
Bigg Boss season 11 is all set to begin today and the expectations are already high with the promos where the host Salman Khan is all set to introduce the concept of neighbors’ in the Bigg Boss House. Bigg Boss is synonymous to ruthless fights, scathing remarks, ganging up, ragging, mind games, dirty politics, therefore the concept of a pokey neighbour might just add more to all things controversy.

While a complete list of contestants is yet to be out, here's the confirmed list of celebrity contestanmts entering the house this season.


Hina Khan

Hina Khan started her career with the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played the role of Akshara in the show. She was seen in many other shows like Nach Balliye, Khatron ke Khiladi and Sapna Baabul ka...Bidaai.

Credit: @Hina Khan

Shilpa Shinde

Shilpla Shinde is a television actress who started her career with a negative role in Bhabhi. She recently appeared on the show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain on &tv. She also played Koyal in Chiddiya Ghar and has been a part of many daily soaps.




Priyank Sharma

Choreographer by profession Priyank Started his career in the industry with Rodies Rising where he was part of Karan's gang. After roadies, he was also a part of Splitsvilla show on MTV.

Credit: @Priyank Sharma

Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta has been one of the most successful creative heads of Balaji Telefilms in the biggest shows like Kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi, Mahabharat. He is also the founder of The Lost Boy Productions under which he produced many successful shows like Gumrah, The Serial, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and MTV Webbed.


Abrar Zahoor
Abrar Zahoor is an Indian Actor And Model. He started his career and was seen in his debut film Neerja in which he played the role of Palestinian Hijacker.

Credit: @A b r a r Z a h o o r

Hiten Tejwani
Hiten Tejwani is an Indian Television actor and has been part of many successful tv show. he was seen in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kutumb, and Pavitra Rishta. He is married to his co-star Gauri Pradhan Tejwan.

Credit: @Gauri

Benafsha Soonawala
Benafsha Soonawala is a Video Jockey With MTV India. She recently appeared as a wild card entry in MTV Roadies X4.

Credit: @Benafsha Soonawalla

Apart from these, the commoner contestants in the house have been picked after much consideration. While it's unlikely to have another Om Swami or Priyanka, expect a little over the top drama again as another self-proclaimed god-woman, Shivani Durgah, is about to enter the house.




Son-in-law of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseen Parker is also set to enter the house and stir up gossips and controversies. Other commoners include Haryana's popular stage dancer Sapna Chaudhary, Splitsvilla contestant Priyank Sharam, an Australian beauty Lucinda Nicholas.

Let's see how entertaining this edition turns out to be.
