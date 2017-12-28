Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan Is Upset With Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal And The Reason Will Shock You!

Ever since Hina Khan has stepped into the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11, she has been making headlines for her antics and insensitive behaviour towards her co-contestants. But this time the actor even didn't spare her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.In a new video on Voot, Hina can be seen talking to Luv about her beau's clothes. The actor is basically upset to see Rocky repeating his jacket on national TV.She further tells Luv that she doesn't understand why Rocky is wearing the same jacket (referring to the jacket he wore during theearlier) even when he has so many of them.Well, in case you don't know Rocky is currently inside the BB house as a part of a luxury budget task. He is staying at the Padosi house with Puneesh Sharma's sweetheart Bandagi Kalra and family members of Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, Luv and Akash Dadlani.