Bigg Boss 11: Hina Says 'Mushtande' Rithvik, Karan Lacked Mental Strength In Fear Factor; Actors Laugh It off

#HinaKhan boasting about how she managed to eliminate @rithvik_RD and @karan009wahi in Khatron Ke Khiladi because she is mentally stronger than them



Please spread this Video by Retweeting 🔃

Thank you @realpal12 for sharing the voot clip#BB11 #BiggBoss11 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/BIcL3LUytm — 💥‏Jonathan Groff fan❤️ (@emocraze) December 20, 2017

Disappointed in ur POV about my frnds @eyehinakhan I have witnessed everyone’s journey in #khatronkekhiladi @rithvik_RD and @karan009wahi were my heroes in d show they faught wth earnestness & grace & overcame their fears quite like u and that’s what the show was about @ColorsTV https://t.co/ugSjzUSxu6 — Ravi Dubey (@_ravidubey) December 20, 2017

Dubeyyyyyyyy sahab koi na ... disappointment ko maaro goli p filhaal kal ki party par concentrate karo — Karan Wahi (@karan009wahi) December 20, 2017

Guyz you all know where to go for tips and advices before doing fear Factor!! — Asha Negi (@AshaNegi7) December 20, 2017

After calling Africa a country and being accused of wearing borrowed clothes on Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan's acts has once again come under the radar. The actor claimed on Bigg Boss 11 that her co-contestants on reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani, didn't have any mental strength and thereby couldn't make it to the finale.In an uncut video on Voot, which has been picked up by many fan groups on social media, Hina recalls her Khatron Ke Khiladi journey and boasts about how she's mentally more stronger than "mushtande" Rithvik and Karan. She further says that before participating in the stunt-based reality show, her Bigg Boss inmates can meet her for "excellent tips" and to know what all they should learn before going.Hina goes on to tell Vikas that he shouldn't participate and says, "Tum mat karna, tumhare bass ki nahi hai."She continues to demotivate Vikas even as he questions her comment on his hypothetical participation.Soon after the video went viral, many television actors, who had participated in the show, decided to voice their opinion on Twitter.Ravi Dubey defended his friends and reminded Hina of what the stunt-based show is actually all about. "Disappointed in ur POV about my frnds @eyehinakhan I have witnessed everyone’s journey in #khatronkekhiladi @rithvik_RD and @karan009wahi were my heroes in d show they faught wth earnestness & grace & overcame their fears quite like u and that’s what the show was about @ColorsTV," he wrote.Karan Wahi took Hina's comments rather lightly and asked Ravi to focus on their upcoming party.Rithvik, too, laughed the incident off while his girlfriend Asha Negi mocked Hina and wrote, "Guyz you all know where to go for tips and advices before doing fear Factor!!"It'll be interesting to see how Hina clears all the controversies she's created outside with her stint in Bigg Boss 11.