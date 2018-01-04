Biggest Twist in Bigg Boss 11: Here's How The Elimination Will Happen This Week

Come on lost souls! Lets make this happen!!!!! Time to give back! And show the love he has earned!!!! pic.twitter.com/iWOvQF6Rvj — Siddharth Gupta (@scorp_sid) January 3, 2018

The makers of Bigg Boss 11 are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that everyone outside talks about the show. With just six contestants remaining in the house, the grand finale is on the horizon leaving the whole country in suspense as to who will be the finalists.After a shocking nomination task, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi have found themselves in the danger zone and will soon be battling it out for maximum audience votes. Well, let us tell you this year the controversial reality show is giving the audience a chance to save their favourite contestant with LIVE and in-person voting. Yup, you read that right!The four nominated contestants will travel to Inorbit Mall in Vashi, Mumbai, and appeal to the people on ground on why they should be saved from this week’s eviction. Through a ballot box, the people will decide the fate of these four gharwale. And, the contestant with the least number of votes will be ousted from the Bigg Boss 11 house by host Salman Khan in this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar.Vikas' brother Siddharth Gupta, former Bigg Boss winner Prince Narula and actor Kamya Punjabi took to Twitter to ask fans to "reach out for Vikas in large numbers and support him."