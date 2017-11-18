Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan to Get Evicted This Week?; Read to Know More

Just when Bigg Boss lovers are all set for Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan tonight, we have got to know who is going to eliminate from the house. Yes, you read it right. As you must be aware, this week Hina Khan, Benafsha Soonawalla and Sapna Choudhary are the nominated contestant. All these three are playing really well, especially Hina, who has also got a solid support outside the house.However, a source has informed us that this week Hina might walk out of the house. But relax! There's a twist in the story. The actress will reportedly be sent to the secret room, wherein she will be staying with two more new contestants. As we know, Hina enjoys a massive fan following, she can't get evicted so soon. Though it's not yet clear who all will be there with Hina in the secret room. But we have been told that the new contestants will not be commoners.Well, it'll be interesting to watch how gharwalas react to Hina's fake elimination. Meanwhile, we'll see Deepika Padukone promote her upcoming movie Padmavati on the Bigg Boss house tonight.