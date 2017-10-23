Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan Trolled For Giving Dinchak Pooja a 'Disrespectful' Welcome

What's wrong with #Hinakhan ; She's So Annoying, #Dhinchakpooja is also a Human ; you can't Disrespect Anyone like that !! #BiggBoss11 — Nitish💓KK (@Nitish_B2) October 22, 2017

#Dhinchakpooja chaahe kitni bhi annoying ho but its very disrespectful that #HinaKhan didn't even welcome her — Sapna jha (@Sapnajh91882351) October 22, 2017

Shilpa-Hina's reaction to #DhinchakPooja proved what kind of bitter personalities they are. Always on high horse. #BB11 — Wanderer (@DisDatNothin) October 22, 2017

#Dhinchakpooja you ve to sing "selfie meine le li aaj" in front of hina in every morning "Take woh apne apko pehchan le achhi tara"😁#BB11 — DHINCHAK TROLLISTAN (@troller_account) October 22, 2017

#HinaKhan didn’t even say hi to #Dhinchakpooja



And she talks about Arshi Khan’s tehjeeb #BB11 — dev (@hiiamdevd) October 22, 2017

Hina thought she was making fun of #DhinchakPooja but she doesn't have the brain to realise that she made fun of herself #BB11 #BB11Diwali — Abhishek Mukherjee (@bultai12) October 22, 2017

Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar saw Dhinchak Pooja enter the Bigg Boss house. On the one hand, most of the gharwalas looked excited to see the cringe pop sensation, contestant Hina Khan, on the other hand, expressed shock to her entry and did not come out of the washroom area to receive her. The Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor even heard saying that she is done with the show. It seems like Hina was not at all expecting Pooja to be a part of the Bigg Boss. Her reaction did not go down well with a few Bigg Boss lovers, who took a sly dig at the actress on Twitter soon after the episode ended.Check out the tweets here:Born in Uttar Pradesh, Dhinchak Pooja aka Pooja Jain says it was her friend who encouraged her to sing and made her believe that she could be a good singer one day and since then, there has been no looking back for her. She became an internet sensation after she dropped a song Swag Wali Topi on her YouTube channel.Pooja then went on to release songs such as Selfie Maine Le Le Aaj, Dilon Ka Shooter Hai Mera Scooter and Bapu Dede Thoda Cash. Her selfie song helped her become a household name as it garnered over 25 million views on the internet.