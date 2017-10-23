GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan Trolled For Giving Dinchak Pooja a 'Disrespectful' Welcome

Dhinchak Pooja became an internet sensation after she dropped a song ''Swag Wali Topi'' on her YouTube channel.

October 23, 2017
Image: Colors TV
Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar saw Dhinchak Pooja enter the Bigg Boss house. On the one hand, most of the gharwalas looked excited to see the cringe pop sensation, contestant Hina Khan, on the other hand, expressed shock to her entry and did not come out of the washroom area to receive her. The Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor even heard saying that she is done with the show. It seems like Hina was not at all expecting Pooja to be a part of the Bigg Boss. Her reaction did not go down well with a few Bigg Boss lovers, who took a sly dig at the actress on Twitter soon after the episode ended.

Check out the tweets here:


















Born in Uttar Pradesh, Dhinchak Pooja aka Pooja Jain says it was her friend who encouraged her to sing and made her believe that she could be a good singer one day and since then, there has been no looking back for her. She became an internet sensation after she dropped a song Swag Wali Topi on her YouTube channel.

Pooja then went on to release songs such as Selfie Maine Le Le Aaj, Dilon Ka Shooter Hai Mera Scooter and Bapu Dede Thoda Cash. Her selfie song helped her become a household name as it garnered over 25 million views on the internet.
