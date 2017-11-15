GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan TROLLED Mercilessly for 'Pooh Sacrificing Ceremony' Inside the House

Puneesh and Bandagi, the love-birds in the house, go to lengths to protect the other from nomination.

News18.com

Updated:November 15, 2017, 6:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan TROLLED Mercilessly for 'Pooh Sacrificing Ceremony' Inside the House
Puneesh and Bandagi, the love-birds in the house, go to lengths to protect the other from nomination.
On Tuesday episode, we saw contestants sacrifice their special stuff to save one another from this week's nominations. While Bandagi Kalra gave away her clothes for her lover Puneesh Sharma, Vikas Gupta destroyed his favourite 'Lost Boys' jacket to save Shilpa Shinde from the nominations. However, what grabbed everyone's attention was when Bigg Boss said Hina Khan will have to dip her soft toy Pooh in blue paint to save Luv Tyagi. In case you don't know, Luv had applied a Mehendi tattoo of 'ZERO' on his forehead to protect Hina from getting nominated.

Hina then decided that she'd go ahead and destroy the toy for Luv as he had also made a big sacrifice for her. However, the actress got too emotional while sacrificing the soft toy, which had been with her for last eight years. And this gave Twitter another reason to troll her mercilessly.

Check out some tweets:


















Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Adolescents on The Edge: A Cry For Help

Adolescents on The Edge: A Cry For Help

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES