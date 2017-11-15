Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan TROLLED Mercilessly for 'Pooh Sacrificing Ceremony' Inside the House
Puneesh and Bandagi, the love-birds in the house, go to lengths to protect the other from nomination.
Hina then decided that she'd go ahead and destroy the toy for Luv as he had also made a big sacrifice for her. However, the actress got too emotional while sacrificing the soft toy, which had been with her for last eight years. And this gave Twitter another reason to troll her mercilessly.
Check out some tweets:
Name -pooh— kajol 💥💥 (@Leonotcaprio) November 14, 2017
Age - 8yrs
Born - 8yrs ago
Died -14th Nov, 2017,chldrn's day😟
Reason Of death - died a painful death Sacrificing his lyf to save her owner's frnd frm nominations..
Owner - #Hinakhan who also almost died crying today #BiggBoss11 #HinaKhan #ShilpaShinde #ImWithShilpa pic.twitter.com/cjymLxULgL
RIP Hina ka Pooh 😣😰😰😰— innocent fan (@manasrocksss) November 14, 2017
To alll fans of #ShilpaShinde #VikasGupta #ArshiKhan #AkashDadlani #HitenTejwani u r all invited in the Shok Sabha of #HinaKhan 's Pooh 😥😪
Plz give ur 2 min Condolence to Pooh 😪Pooh we will miss u #BB11 #BiggBoss #BigBoss11
Venue: Hina Khan Fandom 😭 pic.twitter.com/OFtHceBu7d
Hina's Pooh must be dancing in joy in heaven for having gotten permanent riddance from @eyehinakhan #RIPPooh #HinaKhan #BB11 #BiggBoss #Biggboss11— Alison Cooper (@CallMeCooper_12) November 14, 2017
Few images exclusively from funeral ceremony of our most beloved— Aashish (@who_Aashish_) November 14, 2017
"Pooh"
May it rest in peace.
#BiggBoss11 #BB11 #HinaKhan #Shikas #ShilpaShinde #VikasGupta pic.twitter.com/gsX7e5B1vm
BREAKING NEWS:- Pooh Just Witnessed own DEATH on TV.— Rakesh TR 👔🎬 (@RakeshToRocky) November 14, 2017
Pooh's 1st Reaction👇
" I'm not DEAD, THAT ONE IS FAKE . #HinaKhan made promise to keep My Look-Alike Safe & Secure Till End.. She Failed .. I'm leaving once she is back from @BiggBoss " #BiggBoss11 #BiggBoss #BB11 pic.twitter.com/OG0Ijreqob
I am thinking to make a statue of pooh and honour him with garlands and he will be an inspiration for the youth and an examole of how he sacrificed his life for his owner's frnd... Salute🙌 #HinaKhan #BiggBoss11— kajol 💥💥 (@Leonotcaprio) November 14, 2017
Dramatic episode... Once again a big drama by #DramaQueen #Hina_Khan.. Feeling happy for #Pooh.. Its no more with #Hina_Khan.. #PoohSacrificeCeremony #BB11— 🌷☘ Fatima Abidi ☘🌷 (@FatimaAbidi110) November 14, 2017
Thankyou All For Being a Part of #PoohSacrificeCeremony To Pay Tribute to #Hina’s Pooh. ♥️— Bigg Boss Critic 🔰 (@BiggBossCritic1) November 14, 2017
Pooh is in a Better Place Now.
Pooh Will Never Be Forgotten♥️
Stay Strong #HinaKhan, The Nation is With You! 🙌🏻#BB11 🔰 #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/bmC9jvOqRV
Asked to Dip Pooh in Paint— HerdHUSH (@HerdHUSH) November 14, 2017
Performance time for #HinaKhan
Roll Rolling ACTION 🎬
Melodrama Starts#HinaKhan Sits in front of Camera AGAIN
Cries without Tears AGAIN
Cremates Pooh in paint
Cries AGAIN
In whole performance NOT ONE SINGLE TEAR 👏👏
AGAIN#BB11
This brave soldier hs sacrificed his life for #LuvTyagi ..a grand salute to miss #HinaKhan ..india is proud to have daughter like her.. Who cn sacrifice her soft toy for her frnd..— Bigg Boss Eyes👀 (@biggbosskhabar) November 15, 2017
1 retweet 🔁 = 7 topo ki salami to pooh#bb11 #BiggBoss11 #BiggBoss #BB11 pic.twitter.com/NfJ4Egjc3f
