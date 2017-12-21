.@ipriyanksharmaa aur @eyehinakhan ke beech hua tagda jhagda! Is this the end of their friendship? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/eK3FXU91oR — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 21, 2017

Hina Khan, who was recently accused of wearing borrowed clothes on Bigg Boss 11, took a low jibe at inmate Vikas Gupta for his dressing sense. In a video shared on social media, Hina comments on Vikas' all-black attire, and asks him, "Ladki dekhne aa rahi hai kya? Kahi interview dene ja rahe ho?"Even as Vikas avoids, Hina continues to poke him. Vikas soon responds saying that it's his choice to wear these clothes and that it's not right of Hina to comment on somebody's dressing sense.Vikas, who is dressed in black formals, eventually breaks down and says it's because of Hina that he now considers himself to be the ugliest man.Witnessing the entire episode, Priyank calls out Hina and asks her to end the topic and not unnecessarily create an issue. Despite repeated requests, Hina indulges in an argument with Priyank and tells him to not interfere and go and take care of his friend instead.It's pretty amusing that an actor, who entered the house with a borrowed closet, doesn't retract while poking fun at other contestants for their clothes.