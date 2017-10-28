Bigg Boss 11: It Is Funny How People Are Thinking About Priyank, Vikas and Me, Says Divya Agarwal
Rumours had it that Priyank decided to part ways because of producer Vikas Gupta.
Image Courtesy: Voot
Priyank Sharma and his girlfriend Divya Agarwal on Friday sent their fans into a frenzy after reports of their break-up started doing the rounds. However, Divya in her Instagram story later refuted all rumours, saying they are "happy and together".
Rumours had it that Priyank decided to part ways because of producer Vikas Gupta. Yes, you read it right. Vikas, who is currently seen on the latest season of Bigg Boss, was romantically linked with Priyank a few days back. When Pinkvilla contacted Divya to know the truth, she said, "I don't understand why everyone is hounding on Priyank and trying to use his name to make headlines. It's funny how people are thinking about Priyank, Vikas and me. We three are really good friends."
Divya, who met Priyank on Splitsvilla 10, further said Vikas is like a brother to Priyank. "Such allegations actually affect Priyank's mother and family somewhere especially when this is completely bogus," she was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.
When asked if such reports affect her, Divya said, "It doesn't." She also said they both have had enough of proving people that their relationship is for real.
"I now don't feel any need to prove because the problem with the Splitsvilla audience is that they think that the past contestants have always faked their relationship so even we must have. We are actually very tired."
Rumours had it that Priyank decided to part ways because of producer Vikas Gupta. Yes, you read it right. Vikas, who is currently seen on the latest season of Bigg Boss, was romantically linked with Priyank a few days back. When Pinkvilla contacted Divya to know the truth, she said, "I don't understand why everyone is hounding on Priyank and trying to use his name to make headlines. It's funny how people are thinking about Priyank, Vikas and me. We three are really good friends."
Divya, who met Priyank on Splitsvilla 10, further said Vikas is like a brother to Priyank. "Such allegations actually affect Priyank's mother and family somewhere especially when this is completely bogus," she was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.
When asked if such reports affect her, Divya said, "It doesn't." She also said they both have had enough of proving people that their relationship is for real.
"I now don't feel any need to prove because the problem with the Splitsvilla audience is that they think that the past contestants have always faked their relationship so even we must have. We are actually very tired."
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2.0 Audio Launch: Rajinikanth, Akshay, Rahman Set the Stage on Fire; See Pics
- Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Is Unhappy With BFF Priyank Sharma's Re-entry in the House?
- SEBI Empowers Investors Through an Awareness Campaign
- Steelbird Hi-GN Helmet Review - Safety With Hygiene
- WhatsApp 'Delete For Everyone' Feature: Now Unsend Wrongly Sent Messages