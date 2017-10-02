Bigg Boss 11: 'Kahin Kaam Mila Nahi Toh Yahan Drama Kar Rahe Ho', Vikas Gupta Taunts Shilpa Shinde; Watch Video

The drama begins in the #BB11 house as Shilpa and Vikas get into a heated early morning argument. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/6z9BJFLAVM — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2017

It has not even been a day yet since Bigg Boss season 11 started and its celebrity contestants Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde have already got into an early morning heated argument. Well, before we go any further, you should know that Vikas was the programming head of &TV when Shilpa was active on Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. The two reportedly had a huge fight after the actress left the show in March.The duo once again came face to face last night when Bigg Boss host Salman Khan announced their names on stage at the season premiere. And it only took them a minute to bring back their “khatarnaak” past in front of the audience. While Shilpa made sure that she let everyone know how Vikas tried to tarnish her image, the producer appeared very defensive.The tiff won't end soon, it seems. If a new video, posted by the official Twitter handle of Colors, is anything to go by, the two seemed to take the drama inside the house. In the clip, Shilpa can be seen raising her voice on Vikas as the other contestants stare at them.Soon, Vikas loses his cool and starts taunting Shilpa for doing “unnecessary drama” on the show. He is even heard saying that Shilpa knows nothing except for creating a scene. His remark makes the actress so angry that she throws away her food plate on the floor. Vikas further goes on to say that he knows Shilpa would do something like that to seek audience’s attention."Aapko kuch aata nahi hai... Aapko bahut time se screen time mila nahi hai toh aap chaalu kar do, iss tarhan se koi behave karta hai. (You don't know anything. You haven't got any screen time for a long now and that is why you are creating a scene here. Who behaves like that?," Vikas said to Shilpa in the video.Watch the video here:It'll be interesting to watch how these two tolerate each other under the same roof.