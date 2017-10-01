Bigg Boss 11 Live: Salman Khan Is Back With 'Baap' of All Reality Shows
News18.com | October 1, 2017, 9:06 PM IST
It is that time of the year when we would sit glued to the TV screens to watch the 'baap' of all reality shows. Yes, we are talking about the new season of Bigg Boss. Catch all the live updates of the much-awaited Bigg Boss 11 here.
For the uninitiated, the confirmed list of celebrities for this season include Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma and Abrar Zahoor- among others. And what's really interesting is how the commoners and celebs will battle it out to win the game with a new concept of neighbour. Gaurav Gera will be seen as the padosi, sharing all gossips and updates from within the house.
The Bigg Boss house, this year, is themed to appear as quirky and vibrant as possible. Making the stay an intriguing roller-coaster ride for these contestants for the next 100+ days, the Bigg Boss 10 house has been designed by Omung Kumar and Vastu has been kept in mind.
With every season, makers have always managed to bring out their most creative side when it comes to designing the premise of BB house.
Oct 1, 2017 2:37 pm (IST)
