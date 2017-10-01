GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Bigg Boss 11 Live: Salman Khan Is Back With 'Baap' of All Reality Shows

News18.com | October 1, 2017, 9:06 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
It is that time of the year when we would sit glued to the TV screens to watch the 'baap' of all reality shows. Yes, we are talking about the new season of Bigg Boss. Catch all the live updates of the much-awaited Bigg Boss 11 here.

For the uninitiated, the confirmed list of celebrities for this season include Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma and Abrar Zahoor- among others. And what's really interesting is how the commoners and celebs will battle it out to win the game with a new concept of neighbour. Gaurav Gera will be seen as the padosi, sharing all gossips and updates from within the house.

The Bigg Boss house, this year, is themed to appear as quirky and vibrant as possible. Making the stay an intriguing roller-coaster ride for these contestants for the next 100+ days, the Bigg Boss 10 house has been designed by Omung Kumar and Vastu has been kept in mind.

Oct 1, 2017 9:06 pm (IST)
Oct 1, 2017 9:02 pm (IST)

Just an annual show of Salman's gimmicks as the most adored host on Indian television. 

Oct 1, 2017 7:46 pm (IST)

Judwaa 2 cast Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will join host Salman Khan on the stage of Big Boss 11 tonight!  

 
Oct 1, 2017 4:19 pm (IST)

While the entire list hasn't been out yet, few names have been confirmed. From the celebrities, it'll be TV bahu Hina Khan, Angoori Bhabhi, Neeraja's villain Abrar and Hiten Tejwani amoung others. 

Oct 1, 2017 2:38 pm (IST)
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 House: Inside Photos You Just Cannot Miss

With every season, makers have always managed to bring out their most creative side when it comes to designing the premise of BB house.

Oct 1, 2017 2:37 pm (IST)

It’s that day of the year when the patience of a few celebrities and common people from the various walks of life will be tested on Indian television's most controversial show, Bigg Boss.  Bigg Boss Season 11 is all set to air today and we are ready to bring you live updates. 

  • 01 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    242/9
    50.0 overs
    		 243/3
    42.5 overs
    India beat Australia by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    288/6
    50.0 overs
    		 294/1
    38.0 overs
    England beat West Indies by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    334/5
    50.0 overs
    		 313/8
    50.0 overs
    Australia beat India by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    356/5
    50.0 overs
    		 258/5
    35.1 overs
    England beat West Indies by 6 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    ENG vs WI
    369/9
    50.0 overs
    		 245/10
    39.1 overs
    England beat West Indies by 124 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES