Bigg Boss 11: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer- Sapna Chaudhary

Bigg Boss certainly knows how to grab the maximum footage as it has only become bigger and more popular with its every season. The latest installment of the India’s most controversial reality TV show too has all sorts of ingredients to encash its makers’ efforts.Like last year, this season also the Salman Khan-hosted show opened its door for celebrities and commoners when 11th season premiered last night on Colors. But little did the audience knew that one of the commoners among them was not that common. Yes! We are talking about Sapna Chaudhary, who entered the house yesterday as a commoner. Her popularity in North India is as wide as that of a TV star, and you’ll get to know it when you will see her videos on YouTube.Hailing from Haryana, Sapna is a stage performer, who entertains people with her jhatkas and thumkas. If someone has to really define Sapna in a few words—she is “Anaarkali of Haryana”, who earns her livelihood by simply performing for people on various Haryanvi numbers. Interestingly, unlike Bollywood, Sapna doesn’t require a set of background dancer or fancy attires to make her act a hit. She is too talented and confident of what she does. But not many people know this that this bold lady almost took her life when she consumed poison last year. She apparently attempted the suicide due to online harassment.In our country, there are still so many who don’t approve of Sapna’s profession. When asked about the same on the show by superstar Salman, Sapna said, “There’s nothing wrong in it. It totally depends on how people perceive things.” Recalling the time when she attempted suicide, Sapna said, “A lot has been changed now. That time I used to get bothered a lot about what others talked about me but now I don’t care. I don’t even listen to them.”Her attitude towards life surely makes Sapna a deserving contestant on the Bigg Boss this season. We hope she does well.