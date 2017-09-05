Bigg Boss 11 New Promo Piques Curiosity With The Twist of the Season

Bigg Boss 11 has an interesting feature to rake up the enthusiasm levels one notch high. "Love Thy Neighbor – But Don’t Pull Down Your Hedge," said Benjamin Franklin and Bigg Boss Season 11 seems to just put more heat in the already much-awaited show by bringing in neighbors alongside contestants from all walks of life. "Jinko Hoti Hai Aapke Ghar ki Sabb Khabar, Iss Baar Bigg Boss ke Ghar Mein Bhi Honge Neighbor”, says Salman Khan in Bigg Boss Season 11 Promo:The promo showcases Khan being spied by the omnipresent neighbors who know that he slept late last night as the light was on, what he cooked during the day as the aromas coming out of kitchen window gasped it was Palak Paneer and not to miss that he must be having a ‘Chakkar’ as could be made out from the ‘Chakkars’ he was making while smiling subtly.Bigg Boss Season 11 seems pure excitement and the makers have put the concept well via Salman Khan’s promo that Colors has released. Bigg Boss Season 11 is set to hit the small screen this October, however, the launch date is yet to be confirmed by the channel. The show will follow the same format as last year wherein contestants will be a mix of celebrities and common people.Bigg Boss has been one of the most populous Reality shows in India that gets its TRPs high with the controversies, game-plots and dirty-politics and tactics played by contestants to evict even the best people of the house and no one can judge who’s friend and who’s a foe.