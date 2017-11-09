Bigg Boss 11, November 8, 2017 Update: Prize Money Becomes Zero

As the ‘Gharwale’ have boarded the Bigg Boss rocket, they are all set to survive space to protect their prize money. But at this point of the game, captaincy is more important for some contestants as they don’t mind money getting deducted from their winning prize; they just want to get out of the rocket and nominate themselves for captaincy.Dressed as astronauts, the contestants place themselves inside the rocket but after spending some time together – they couldn’t help but pass comments and start taunting each other. Arshi instigates Hina by telling her that she is stinking and she can’t sit with her in the rocket, she also calls her an old lady who is good for nothing. Hina keeps her calm and does not get instigated by her, Luv at the same time mimics Akash and teases him. Akash gives it back to him saying that Luv needs a doctor’s attention.Mission Bigg Boss 11, truly becomes a tedious task for the astronauts as the Sun comes up the next day in the morning. The contestants couldn’t stand the heat of the sun, but some of the contestants were so persistent and determined to protect the prize money and complete the task that they did not care about the sweat dripping all over their bodies. Sabhyasachi Sathpathy was the first one to leave the rocket. Later, Bandagi Kalra got down from the rocket and hence Rs. 1,75,000 got deducted from the prize money.Puneesh, who was the Sanchalak for the task, left the garden area in the middle of the activity to spend some time with Bandagi. Hina, Benafsha, Priyank, Sapna and Luv took advantage of Puneesh's absence and used the washroom by getting off the rocket.Later, Bigg Boss revealed that the prize money of the game show was zero as all the contestants failed in the task.