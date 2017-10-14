Bigg Boss 11, October 13, 2017 Update: Vikas Gupta Becomes First Captain In The House

As Big Boss has started a new trend of having a panel discussion, yesterday’s episode featured news anchor Saurav Sharma, TV actress Sargun Mehta and ex-big boss contestant Manu Punjabi as they talked about the ongoings of the current season.In a captaincy task between Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma, Vikas is declared the winner - making him the first captain of Bigg Boss season 11. Getting the privilege to become the first captain of the house, Vikas has managed to turn things around in the house, where tasks are to be assigned as per his wish.Big Boss has given a special right to the captain of the house to send one person to the Kaalkothri who so ever he wants to send. As Hina was his first name which strikes in Vikas' mind and he nominated Hina to spend a night in the jail. Hina retaliates by calling him a ‘Kaamchor Captain'.Meanwhile, a surprising and unexpected change happens in the house as Vikas and Shilpa take the first step to start their new friendship. Shilpa pacifies the situation by advising Vikas to keep a calm and composed mind in order to survive in the house.Leaving all the grudges and hatred aside, the contestants gathered in the lawn area to sing some of their favourite melodies. Sabyasachi shows his dancing moves to the gharwales on the song Maar daala as the rest of the contestants cheer him on. Finally, now it was the turn of both the gharwale and pardosis to nominate one person each to spend a night in the Kaalkothri alongside Hina.