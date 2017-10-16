Bigg Boss 11, October 15, 2017 Update: Sshivani Durga Gets Evicted From the House

After playing a funny game with guests Rithvik Dhanjani and Ravi Dubey, gharwale prepped themselves for second elimination. As Bigg Boss fans would know, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Jyoti Kumari, Sshivani Durga and Sapna Chaudhary were nominated this week. We assume that BB lovers would also be knowing that Salman Khan already declared Hina and Vikas safe in Saturday's episode.Last night, it was Sshivani who got evicted from the house after receiving least number of votes. Sshivani, the self-proclaimed god woman, holds a double PhD in Occultism from the University of Chicago and had entered the Bigg Boss house with the sole purpose of proving not all Swamis are untrustworthy.She wanted to enlighten everyone with her knowledge as a ‘Sanyasini’. Sshivani was friendly with Hina, Vikas and many other housemates. In fact, towards the end, she even got close to Shilpa Shinde– someone she wasn’t very fond of, when she first entered the house.On being out of the house, Sshivani said, “They say that if you ask for something from the bottom of your heart, your dreams do come true. I feel blessed to be a part of this seasons Bigg Boss. We lived in the house like a family but from the past few days, I couldn’t handle the fights going on inside the house. Nonetheless, I proved to my daughter that you can win hearts by being yourself in the house and I am sure I have made few friends for life from the house."