Bigg Boss 11, October 17, 2017 Update: Contestants Get into a Brawl in Junkyard
Clearly, the episode was high on fights.
After Lucinda’s surprise eviction, it was now time for the contestants to gear up for the next
Luxury Budget task. But even before the task began, we witnessed some major fights. Akash, who has been showing a lot of passion for housework these days, termed Benafsha a ‘Kaamchor’ and yelled at her, calling out her involvement in the house as minimal. He even said that she was getting fat as she just sits around and does nothing. Benafsha took offence to Akash’s comment and kept sweeping the floor for the next few hours and, mockingly, kept addressing him ‘Sir’.
Shilpa and Vikas were seen having a chat, where Vikas apologized for all the trouble he
has caused her in the Bigg Boss house and was seen hugging her.
Later, Bandagi advised Puneesh to not get involved in other people’s matters as she overheard Vikas saying that he'd nominate Puneesh for the same reason. Puneesh lost his cool and lashed
out at Vikas making it clear to him that he was not afraid of getting evicted. This incident also caused a rift between Puneesh and Bandagi. Puneesh left no stone unturned to get her to smile again and eat some food, so that she doesn’t go hungry.
The lawn area in the Bigg Boss house was converted into a junkyard for the Luxury Budget task. Vikas’ team took on Puneesh’s team mates. The task required all team members to rest their chins on their respective stands. The other team targeted two of each team at one go, and do all they can to ensure that they move their face off the stands’ chinrest. The attacking team was allowed to use everything possible, apart from applying physical force, to achieve the goal.
