Bigg Boss 11, October 21, 2017 Update: Hina Khan and Arshi Khan Get into Major Fight

Salman Khan is back this weekend on Bigg Boss 11 to guide all the contestants, who seem to have lost track of their purpose in the show. Making a stylish entry for ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, he talks about this Diwali having been the most peaceful and pollution free Diwali ever.He begins by taking names of contestants who remind him of different festivals. Arshi reminds him of ‘Naag Panchami’, Hina - ‘Dahi Handi’, Shilpa – Holi and Akash reminds him of Easter.Contestants are given a task to rank each other from 1 to 10 on the basis of their popularity and contribution inside the house, with consensus, and a list is created giving due importance to Salman’s suggestions.On one hand, Salman reprimands Akash for wasting food in the Luxury Budget task despite repeated warnings. On the other hand, he praises Hiten, calling him someone who is absolutely ‘balanced’. Salman then calls Hina and Arshi to the ‘Sultani Akhada’ where they vent out all their frustration towards each other. However, Salman has to stop the activity as the two get extremely violent.