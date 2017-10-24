Bigg Boss 11, October 23, 2017 Update: Shilpa, Benafsha, Luv, Sapna, Jyoti, Vikas, Akash Are Nominated

The episode starts with Dhinchak Pooja talking to contestants, who make her feel at home. Bigg Boss reprimands contestants for breaking rules of the house (discussing about nominations) and announces names of contestants nominated for this week’s eviction.Meanwhile, gharwaale can’t seem to get over Dhinchak Pooja’s songs, she and Akash get together to give viewers endless entertainment. They belt out a catchy ‘Selfie’ rap song, together, for everyone. However, this new twist in the house has many contestants changing their game plan, as Dhinchak Pooja too, is now a contender for the highly coveted winner’s spot.Bigg Boss feels that it’s time for contestants to learn a lesson for breaking the rules of the Bigg Boss house, despite getting strict warnings. As a punishment, for this week’s eviction, Bigg Boss himself chooses 6 contestants as nominations- Bandgi, Shilpa, Arshi, Vikas, Mehjabi and Puneesh are the nominated contestants.A major twist is hidden in the friendship next task - where the nominated contestants get a chance to save themselves from nomination. There is a friendship wall built in the lawn area. Bigg Boss pairs the 6 nominated contestants with 6 non-nominated contestants. The nominated contestant has to hold the non – nominated contestants hand through a hole in the friendship wall. If the nominated contestant leaves his/her partner’s hand within half an hour, the nominated contestant is declared safe and the non-nominated contestant takes their place.During the game, the safe contestant has to convince the nominated contestant to not leave his/her hand at any cost. As the task comes to an end, Hina and Akash get into an intense fight where Akash calls Hina a ‘Loser Captain’ and tells her that she does not deserve to be the captain. On one hand, we hear him talking about Hina only knowing how to do drama. On the other hand, we see Hina mocking Akash, singing Salman’s ‘Dhinka Chika’ song, instigating him even further. Shilpa, Benafsha, Luv, Sapna, Jyoti, Vikas and Akash get finally nominated for this week.