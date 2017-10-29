Bigg Boss 11, October 28, 2017 Update: Gauhar Khan Gives Special Power to Akash Dadlani; Hina Khan is Upset

In true Weekend Ka Vaar style, megastar Salman Khan welcomes his close pals from the movie Golmaal Again- Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu. Back in the house, on special request by Rohit Shetty, Pooja is asked to sing one of her popular songs - Dillon Ka Shooter!Ex-contestant and winner of Bigg Boss Season 7, Gauhar Khan makes a classy comeback to the house. Everyone in the house is welcoming towards her, but there are two gharwalas who are aloof! While Akash spends the day sleeping and misses Gauhar’s entry in the house; a silent Cold War is brewing between television’s 2 leading ladies - Gauhar and Hina.Armed with a ‘special power’ that she can hand out to a contestant of her choosing, Gauhar also comes in with sage advice for all contestants. In lighter moments, Hiten sings for Arshi and decides to hum his favorite melody ‘Kuch Na Kaho’ and the two slow dance to this timeless song. Finally, the contestant who deserves the power according to her is Akash.However, Hina looks a little disappointed with Gauhar's decision. Later, Akash gets to know that the special power is a suraksha kavach from nominations, which he can use later according to his own wish. Meanwhile, Salman declares nominated contestants Shilpa, Vikas, Sapna and Akash safe.