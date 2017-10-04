Bigg Boss 11, October 3, 2017 Update: Shilpa Shinde, Zubair, Arshi, Jyoti, Bandgi Are Nominated

Barely two days into the Bigg Boss house and contestants have started to reveal their true self. Day 2 kicked off with Hina Khan and Benafsha Soonawala getting a surprise true Bigg Boss way! Bringing in their birthday with strangers, Hina and Benafsha were treated to a grand birthday cake.As the day progressed, Hina Khan was given the task to mop the floor. In true kaam-wali-bai style, Hina took on the responsibility of cleaning the bathroom!With everyday chores being handled by gharwalas, the padosis were given their first task. Bigg Boss asked them to come together as a family and work on a backstory that binds them all togetherAll contestants were in for a huge shock as Bigg Boss announced the first ever nomination of the season.Adding to the winding roads to twists, it was announced that the gharwale had to make the nomination in public with a valid reason supporting their decision.Much is revealed in this public nomination and contestants soon realize the worth of keeping their guard up.Soon a face-off between reality show queen Benafasha Soonawala and commoner Jyoti Kumari kicked off; with Jyoti telling Benafsha not to order her around and mind her own business.Soon everyone gathered about the dinner table and a conversation between the contestants led to Vikas Gupta losing his temper on Akash.Things got ugly when Vikas told Akash that he was not fit to be on the show as he commented on everyone’s personal life for attention.Akash was also told that he should change his behavior. Soon, all contestants, barring Shilpa were against him.Meanwhile, the padosis were given a special power to turn things around – they had the authority to save 1 person from nomination and add 2 people to the nomination roster.