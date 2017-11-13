Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Dares To Go Bald For This Reason
This time, all contestants will have to make big sacrifices if they want to save themselves from nomination.
This time, all contestants will have to make big sacrifices if they want to save themselves from nomination.
The makers of Bigg Boss are leaving no stone unturned in order to grab the eyeballs. After Sabyasachi Satpathy and Mehjabi Siddiqui bid adieu to the house on Sunday, Bigg Boss already planned its eviction process for this week. This time, all contestants will have to make big sacrifices if they want to save themselves from nomination.
In the new promo released by Colors on Voot, a phone booth has been installed in the garden area. The contestants have to take calls every time the phone rings. Hina Khan is the first contestant to pick the call and she gets nominated automatically. Now, if she wants to save herself she will have to convince Luv Tyagi to get a tattoo of ‘ZERO’ on his forehead from Sapna Choudhary.
Akash Dadlani is the second one to get nominated but he can save himself by convincing Hiten Tejwani to shred his family photo frame which he got on Diwali from his wife, Gauri.
Then Priyank Sharma shaves off his prized possession to save one of the contestants. He gets his hair cut by Hina.
(Image Courtesy: Voot)
In the new promo released by Colors on Voot, a phone booth has been installed in the garden area. The contestants have to take calls every time the phone rings. Hina Khan is the first contestant to pick the call and she gets nominated automatically. Now, if she wants to save herself she will have to convince Luv Tyagi to get a tattoo of ‘ZERO’ on his forehead from Sapna Choudhary.
Akash Dadlani is the second one to get nominated but he can save himself by convincing Hiten Tejwani to shred his family photo frame which he got on Diwali from his wife, Gauri.
Then Priyank Sharma shaves off his prized possession to save one of the contestants. He gets his hair cut by Hina.
(Image Courtesy: Voot)
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bachchans Kick Off The Big Fat Indian Wedding Season With Great Panache
- Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Father for the Fourth Time, Tweets Photo
- Air Pollution: India Set to Get Air Purifier Standards to Filter Cheap Products
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Unveiled at EICMA [Video]