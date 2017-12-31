Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Gets Evicted From the Show, Says It's a Life Lesson For Him

Opportunity knocks, but only once! Evicted in week 1 on disciplinary grounds, Priyank Sharma got the golden chance to enter the Bigg Boss 11 house as a Wild Card contestant. After weeks of being safe from persistent nomination, this week Priyank found himself in the bottom 2 against Luv Tyagi. As the votes came pouring in, Salman Khan revealed that Priyank’s time in the Bigg Boss is, indeed, up!Priyank started his Bigg Boss journey as part of the celeb ty clan, but found himself evicted in the first week itself. Upon re-entry in the house, Priyank caused a massive stir by speaking about the various on-goings of the outside world. After multiple warnings from Salman Khan himself, Priyank decided to focus on his own game and formed an alliance with Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi. Staying true to his friendship with now-evicted contestant Hiten Tejwani, Priyank sacrificed his hair and went bald in order to save Hiten from eviction nomination. As a sanchalak, Priyank played a fair game and ensured that all gharwale follow the rules laid down by Bigg Boss. He also showed off his dance skills as he choreographed a number on Akash’s rap song – Yeh Hai Bigg Boss! Given the rollercoaster ride of emotions within the house, the friendship between Vikas and Priyank saw many ups and downs, until the two, finally buried the hatchet and renewed their friendship.On his second eviction, Priyank said, “My experience in Bigg Boss was simply amazing. This is a life lesson that one cannot find anywhere else. I learnt a lot, made a few mistakes and did a few good things – so it has been a rollercoaster ride. I’ve become a better version of myself after this show.”Priyank Sharma hails from New Delhi and has previously been part of numerous reality TV shows. He hopes to continue in the field of entertainment and wants to try out acting in fiction shows and focus on dancing as well.