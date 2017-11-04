Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Has a Secret Lover in USA?; GF Divya Agarwal Says 'US Mein Jaan Hai Toh Mumbai Mein Kaun Hai?'
Priyank's current girlfriend Divya Agarwal has expressed deep shock, saying "Hina and Hiten are his new friends, and they know about her, and not me, is somewhere disturbing for me."
Image: Instagram/divyaagarwal_official
In a clip, which has recently surfaced across multiple social media platforms, Hina Khan is seen giving massage to Priyank while Hiten Tejwani and Puneesh Sharma talk to them. In her conversation, Hina reveals that Priyank has a secret lover in the US. She says, "Dekh tel ke saath nahi karungi, I know camera pe ganda lagega. Mujhe Kehta hai mat kar, wahan USA mein logon ko achha nahi lagta. Aur kisi ne bola wahan meri jaan hai.”
To this, Priyank quickly said, "Oye Chup!!! Don't say please."
Check out the video:
If a report in BollywoodLife is anything to go by, The girl in the US is reportedly Priyank's former girlfriend, whose name is Nikita Nagpal. Priyank was apparently dating Nikita before he met his current girlfriend Divya Agarwal on Spiltsvilla 10.
Priyank's secret has not gone down well with Divya, who has expressed shock saying that "Hina and Hiten are his new friends, and they know about her, and not me, is somewhere disturbing for me."
She also said: “I am really upset. If he is saying US mein jaan hai toh Mumbai mein kaun hai. If our relationship was just for a show, I would have admitted that. But it’s not like that, at least not from my side” Divya was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.
