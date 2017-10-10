Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma to Be Back After Being Ousted for Hitting Akash Dadlani?

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma's surprise eviction from the house broke hearts of his female fans, who thought their favourite man would make it to the finale. In case you came in late, Priyank was eliminated from the house on Saturday after he got into a fight with fellow contestant Akash Dadlani. It all began when Akash started passing derogatory comments on Vikas Gupta's sexuality. This made Priyank furious to such an extent that he jumped into the argument and pushed Akash.As we all know that any kind of violence is totally prohibited inside the Bigg Boss house, host Salman Khan asked Priyank to immediately leave the game show. Though Priyank did acknowledge that he broke the most important rule of the show, he said he never meant to hurt Akash physically and was only trying to teach him a lesson.Ever since Priyank has been ‘ousted’, his friends on the show -- Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan and Benafsha Soonawala, have been talking about him on the show. We wonder why he was not called on stage by Salman after his eviction as that's how the show's entire process of elimination has always been. We know that's what you guys must also be thinking. But surprise! It's because Priyank is not yet officially out from the show. Yes, you read it right!Priyank, who hails from Delhi, is still in Lonavla and will soon make an entry on the show. Remember Kushal Tandon, who was thrown out of the house in season 7 for trying to hit VJ Andy? But soon the Beyhadh star was called back on the show. Yes, the history is going to repeat in the Bigg Boss house.A source close to Priyank told News18.com, "Priyank hasn't yet come home. He is not in touch with anyone. They have not yet given him his phone back. He is apparently there only and might re-enter the house soon."We have got to know that Priyank has been staying in a hotel in Lonavla for last three days. He is not allowed to speak to anyone as the show's creators have decided that they will bring him back. It'll be interesting to see how the contestants will react on Priyank's re-entry in the house.