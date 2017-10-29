Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Trolled for Instigating the War of Words Between Sapna Chaudhary, Arshi Khan
Priyank came back on the Bigg Boss 11 on Friday after being thrown out for hitting his fellow contestant Akash Dadlani.
#PriyankSharma you should've never started crap in the first place if you didn't have the guts to own up to it. Smh. #BB11— Dia🌸 (@dia_roy_shroff) October 27, 2017
#PriyankSharma lost his respect today he insult a woman on national TV such a jerk proud to be gentle man supporter #LuvTyagi #BB11— jawaria Khan⭐ (@JawariaKhan9) October 28, 2017
#PriyankSharma has once again iteferred in 3rd persons fight by telling #Sapna to comment Goa & Pune.— बरूण कुंवर ™🇮🇳 (@Barun_kunwar) October 28, 2017
Should he be once again kicked out??
Game mein kisi ko personally itna attack mat karo. Not good #PriyankSharma. #BiggBoss11— Sushma ❤☕ (@MastaniHoGayi_) October 28, 2017
#PriyankSharma I am really upset what you have done in yesterday episode bigg boss warn you then also you are revealing personal informatn— Soham H. Achrekar (@SohamSira) October 28, 2017
Re-entry ke baad #PriyankSharma thoda jada overconfident hogaya.Playing dirty game.Aisa khelega to phirse bahar jayega. #BB11— Anirban Santra (@anirban_826) October 28, 2017
#PriyankSharma have done the worst thing by telling HM particularly Sapna about #ArshiKhan 's past. Idiot. #BB11 #BiggBoss11 @BiggBoss— Shareq Inamdar (@itssrq) October 28, 2017
Dear @BeingSalmanKhan Pls Take action Against Dis #PriyankSharma ,Its not gud to say such things for Arshi on National TV. #BB11 #Bigboss11— Shilpa💥 Ki Aawaam (@Eknumberfan) October 27, 2017
#PriyankSharma is such a fuddu, he didn't have guts to accept the fact that he told sapna about arshi #bb11 fans is ke liye pagal ho rahe tha ... lol— mahafatima (@mahanation) October 27, 2017
