2-min read

Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Trolled for Instigating the War of Words Between Sapna Chaudhary, Arshi Khan

Priyank came back on the Bigg Boss 11 on Friday after being thrown out for hitting his fellow contestant Akash Dadlani.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2017, 12:07 PM IST
Image courtesy: Colors TV
Priyank Sharma should thank his stars for getting a second chance to be a part of Bigg Boss. But it seems like the reality TV star has taken this opportunity for granted. Priyank came back on the Bigg Boss 11 on Friday after being thrown out for hitting his fellow contestant Akash Dadlani. Soon after his entry, we saw a huge argument between Arshi Khan and Sapna Chaudhary. However, it would not have escalated into fight had Priyank not asked Sapna to mock Arshi saying "Pune-Goa". Sapna then started yelling at Arshi saying she knows everything about what all Arshi had done in Pune and Goa. Sapna's "Pune-Goa" remark made Arshi scared to such an extent that she started crying. She even went to Priyank to confirm if he has told all this to Sapna. And you won't believe! Priyank clearly said "No". Now, this whole drama has not gone down well with Priyank's fans, who have taken a sly dig at him on Twitter. While some said they were not at all expecting Priyank to do something like that, others said Bigg Boss might throw him out once again for giving contestants information about the outside world.

Check out the tweets here:

















