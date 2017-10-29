Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Trolled for Instigating the War of Words Between Sapna Chaudhary, Arshi Khan

#PriyankSharma you should've never started crap in the first place if you didn't have the guts to own up to it. Smh. #BB11 — Dia🌸 (@dia_roy_shroff) October 27, 2017

#PriyankSharma lost his respect today he insult a woman on national TV such a jerk proud to be gentle man supporter #LuvTyagi #BB11 — jawaria Khan⭐ (@JawariaKhan9) October 28, 2017

#PriyankSharma has once again iteferred in 3rd persons fight by telling #Sapna to comment Goa & Pune.

Should he be once again kicked out?? — बरूण कुंवर ™🇮🇳 (@Barun_kunwar) October 28, 2017

Game mein kisi ko personally itna attack mat karo. Not good #PriyankSharma. #BiggBoss11 — Sushma ❤☕ (@MastaniHoGayi_) October 28, 2017

#PriyankSharma I am really upset what you have done in yesterday episode bigg boss warn you then also you are revealing personal informatn — Soham H. Achrekar (@SohamSira) October 28, 2017

Re-entry ke baad #PriyankSharma thoda jada overconfident hogaya.Playing dirty game.Aisa khelega to phirse bahar jayega. #BB11 — Anirban Santra (@anirban_826) October 28, 2017

Dear @BeingSalmanKhan Pls Take action Against Dis #PriyankSharma ,Its not gud to say such things for Arshi on National TV. #BB11 #Bigboss11 — Shilpa💥 Ki Aawaam (@Eknumberfan) October 27, 2017

#PriyankSharma is such a fuddu, he didn't have guts to accept the fact that he told sapna about arshi #bb11 fans is ke liye pagal ho rahe tha ... lol — mahafatima (@mahanation) October 27, 2017

Priyank Sharma should thank his stars for getting a second chance to be a part of Bigg Boss. But it seems like the reality TV star has taken this opportunity for granted. Priyank came back on the Bigg Boss 11 on Friday after being thrown out for hitting his fellow contestant Akash Dadlani. Soon after his entry, we saw a huge argument between Arshi Khan and Sapna Chaudhary. However, it would not have escalated into fight had Priyank not asked Sapna to mock Arshi saying "Pune-Goa". Sapna then started yelling at Arshi saying she knows everything about what all Arshi had done in Pune and Goa. Sapna's "Pune-Goa" remark made Arshi scared to such an extent that she started crying. She even went to Priyank to confirm if he has told all this to Sapna. And you won't believe! Priyank clearly said "No". Now, this whole drama has not gone down well with Priyank's fans, who have taken a sly dig at him on Twitter. While some said they were not at all expecting Priyank to do something like that, others said Bigg Boss might throw him out once again for giving contestants information about the outside world.Check out the tweets here: