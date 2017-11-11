Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma's Girlfriend Divya Agarwal Breaks Up With Him, Says 'He Has No Value for Our Relationship'
Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal met on "Spiltsvilla 10".
Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal met on "Spiltsvilla 10".
Priyank Sharma’s closeness to co-contestant Benfasha Soonawalla on the Bigg Boss 11 has not gone down well with his girlfriend Divya Agarwal, who has finally decided to dump him. On Thursday’s episode Priyank and Benfasha seemed inseparable. Priyank was even heard saying that he has become too protective of Benafsha.
In an interview to IE, Divya said she has had enough of Priyank talking about other girls on the show and doesn’t think he has at all respect for their relationship.
“I can’t deal with all this every day and that’s why I have decided to end it, and it’s final now,” Divya was quoted as saying by IE.
Speaking about Priyank and Benafsha’s growing affinity, Divya said “which boy or girl behaves this way with a friend? Priyank lies on her lap, gets massages from her and day and night, they have their hands over each other. It’s very disturbing to see it every day.”
In the same episode, Priyank and Benafsha were spotted walking in garden area talking about what their lovers outside the house would think about their bonding. While Benafsha said they’ll see it as a friendship, Priyank said he “is not sure” if it’s a friendship only.
On this, she said, "I had tried to keep it away from my parents but they are hooked to the show and have been miserable seeing the footage. I supported him throughout, fought for him but I can’t do it anymore."
In an interview to IE, Divya said she has had enough of Priyank talking about other girls on the show and doesn’t think he has at all respect for their relationship.
“I can’t deal with all this every day and that’s why I have decided to end it, and it’s final now,” Divya was quoted as saying by IE.
Speaking about Priyank and Benafsha’s growing affinity, Divya said “which boy or girl behaves this way with a friend? Priyank lies on her lap, gets massages from her and day and night, they have their hands over each other. It’s very disturbing to see it every day.”
In the same episode, Priyank and Benafsha were spotted walking in garden area talking about what their lovers outside the house would think about their bonding. While Benafsha said they’ll see it as a friendship, Priyank said he “is not sure” if it’s a friendship only.
On this, she said, "I had tried to keep it away from my parents but they are hooked to the show and have been miserable seeing the footage. I supported him throughout, fought for him but I can’t do it anymore."
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma's Girlfriend Divya Agarwal Breaks Up With Him
- PSG's Objective is UEFA Champions League, Says Forward Neymar
- Gautam Gambhir's DDCA Role Under Conflict of Interest Scanner
- Shahid-Mira Turn Heads As They Step Out To Attend A Wedding
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know