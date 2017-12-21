Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma To Get Evicted This Week?

#BB11 As Per Latest Voting Trend Akash And Arshi are still Least Gainer!

But as Per sources This weeks eviction Will be based on Votes+Content and Puneesh Sharma has high chances of getting evicted Bcz of Least Content. — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 20, 2017

If you have religiously been following Bigg Boss season 11, you must be knowing that this week all contestants, except for Hina Khan, are nominated. What happened was that contestants were trying to outsmart Bigg Boss by discussing nominations in a code language. But as you know Bigg Boss is Bigg Boss. It's just impossible to fool him. He then punished Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Priyank Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde and Luv Tyagi for breaking the most important rule of the house.Now, if voting trends are anything to go by, looks like Puneesh, Arshi and Akash are in danger zone. While some reports are suggesting that Akash will get eliminated, others are stating that it will be Puneesh who will be evicted as apparently this week eliminations are being done on basis of voting and content and the person who is at the maximum risk is the Delhi boy.Meanwhile, with immense difficulty and hardships, the first day of Bigg Boss Poultry farm concluded with Hina Khan qualifying as the sole contender for captaincy. However, there is another day for the task to end and Akash, Vikas, Priyank, Shilpa and Luv have their goals set on the golden egg; as they all want to join Hina in the final task for captaincy.On Wednesday's episode, Hina decides to play her cards well and goes on to accuse Vikas of touching her inappropriately. Vikas in the process to protect his egg falls over Hina, that leads to an intense fight between them. In his defense, Vikas says that Hina is simply taking advantage of being a woman and accusing him falsely when in reality she is constantly hugging the men of the house.The Hero of the day, however, is Akash who uses his agility to great advantage and throws Vikas' egg in the pool. Hina and Shilpa who have now come together in friendship share a good laugh at Vikas’ expense and appreciate Akash’s efforts in the task.