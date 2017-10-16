Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Does Apologise, But Not to Zubair Khan

A week ago, former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan accused superstar Salman Khan of threatening him on the show. Zubair turned against Salman after the latter lashed out at him in the episode aired on October 7 for badmouthing women inmates.Salman even called Zubair a 'fraud' during the same episode over the contestant's claim - that he was Haseena Parker’s son-in-law - which was denied by members of the family of Dawood Ibrahim's sister.Soon after Salman's outburst, Zubair reportedly took a few pills and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was then evicted from the house after receiving least number of votes. However, Salman’s words did not go down well with Zubair who decided to file a complaint against him.In his complaint, Zubair stated that Salman had said, “I will make you my dog. Will see you after you leave the home.”After staying mum for over a week on the controversy, Salman finally broke his silence while hosting the Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which aired on October 14 on Colors. Though Salman did not take Zubair’s name, we knew it was meant for him only.“Jokes aside, kuch samay pehle maine ek sadasya ko kutta bulaya. So, I need to apologise. I’m really sorry to all the dogs of this world. Seriously sab dogs se sorry, including my dogs, My love and Saint and all my previous dogs Myjaan and Myson. Because dogs are faithful. They are there for you. They are like your babies,” Salman had said on the show.Zubair was indeed one of the most controversial contestants of this season. He had also claimed that he was one of the producers of the Haseena Parkar biopic, which starred Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.