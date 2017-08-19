Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Is At His Hilarious Best In The New Promo

Ever since Bigg Boss 11 was announced, the fans have been curious to get their hands on anything and everything related to the show. While the makers kept everything under wraps for a long time, it was only on Friday that they finally decided to unveil the first promo of the reality television series.Raj Nayak, CEO of Colours, took to Twitter to share the first promo of the show and wrote, "Adding more fizz to your festive season! @BiggBoss with @BeingSalmanKhan. Presented by @iamappyfizz, Powered by @oppomobileindia @ColorsTV."In the latest promo, Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss, seems to be at his hilarious best. Considering that the theme of the upcoming season is 'Padosis', the promo shows bittersweet exchanges between Salman and his neighbours. In fact, in one scene, Salman even addresses a question related to his marriage, in his own quirky way.If the promo is anything to go by, it seems the contestants will be divided into two houses wherein the possibility of celebrities and commoners being neighbours looks quite high. It'll be interesting to see the different kinds of neighbourly-relationships being formed in the upcoming season.The show is expected to return to the small screen on October 1.