Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Lashes Out at Priyank Sharma for Making 'Pune-Goa' Comment on Arshi Khan
Not only Priyank’s remark has brought him a lot of criticism on social media, but also made Salman and ex-contestants Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi quite upset.
Image Courtesy: Voot
Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar saw Jyoti Kumari’s eviction from the Bigg Boss. But what grabbed everyone’s attention was Priyank Sharma’s breakdown after host Salman Khan scolded him for instigating verbal spat between Sapna Chaudhary and Arshi Khan.
Priyank made a comeback on the show on Friday after being thrown out for hitting his fellow contestant Akash Dadlani. Soon after his entry, the audience witnessed a huge argument between Arshi and Sapna. However, it would not have escalated into fight had Priyank not asked Sapna to mock Arshi saying "Pune-Goa". Sapna's "Pune-Goa" remark made Arshi scared to such an extent that she started crying. She was even heard saying that “Priyank should not have told this to Sapna as her parents would be so angry to hear all that.” If a report in BollywoodLife is anything to go by, Priyank was referring to a sex racket in Pune.
Not only Priyank’s remark has brought him a lot of criticism on social media, but also made Salman and ex-contestants Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi quite upset. Lopa and Manu, who came on the show as guests in the last night’s episode, told Priyank that whatever he has done is “completely unacceptable.” While, Salman said he should not have started it in the first place.
When Priyank, in his explanation, said it was gharwalas who forced him to reveal details about the outside world, Salman replied, “Sapna never asked you to tell her anything about Arshi. You yourself told her about all this. You have only brought dirty, disgusting and negative things inside the house. What does it say about your own personality?”
Salman was further heard saying, “Do you think it’s worth it kisi ka naam kharab karna?”
The actor then warned everyone inside the house to not get personal with anyone.
“Agar koi kisi ki personal life mein ghusa or used abusive language, I swear to god I’ll throw him out,” he said.
