1-min read

Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Recreates Kishore Kumar's Padosan Look

Salman Khan recreated late singer Kishore Kumar's look from the classic film Padosan for a promo of the upcoming season of television reality show Bigg Boss.

IANS

Updated:September 17, 2017, 3:14 PM IST
Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Recreates Kishore Kumar's Padosan Look
Image: Twitter/ Salman Khan
Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan recreated late singer Kishore Kumar's look from the classic film Padosan for a promo of the upcoming season of television reality show Bigg Boss.

The reality show - an Indian version of international series Celebrity Big Brother -- features celebrities locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance, without any gadgets or luxury. It will be back with the eleventh season with Salman as the host.

The theme of the upcoming season will revolve around neighbours. In sync with the theme, Salman shot for a promo, read a statement.




In the promo shoot, Salman wore a white dhoti and kurta quite similar to Kishore Kumar's look from Padosan.

Not only this, Salman will be seen recreating a scene from the movie while singing Mere saamne wali khidki mein and playing a harmonium.

"During the promo shoot, Salman was seen getting into the garb of Kishore Kumar and joyfully reciting the promo lines. He also improvised and crooned the song Mere saamne wali khidki mein adding his own unique style to the promo," said a source from the set.

The show will air on Colors channel.
