Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Warns Puneesh Sharma, Bandagi Kalra After They Get Cosy Inside the House

Controversies in the Bigg Boss house doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Dirty games, abusive language and nasty fights by the contestants have made this Season top the charts for all the wrong reasons. The latest being Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra's PDA inside the house.It all started when the two decided to fake a relationship for cameras in order to get more votes. However, they soon realised that they actually liked each other. And that's when their romance got too hot and they ended up becoming a topic of discussion among housemates.They crossed the line when the two were caught getting cozy in bed on November 8th episode. Their romance might be raising the show's TRP but looks like its host Salman Khan is extremely unhappy with the way the two are conducting themselves inside the house.On Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman warned both Puneesh and Bandagi to behave properly as several cameras are installed in the house."Puneesh and Bandagi, both of you have to be very careful about how you want to portray yourselves on national television as your parents are also watching this show," Salman said.To which Puneesh replied, "We'll take care."Let us tell you season 7 contestants Armaan Kohli and Tanisha Mukherjee too were scolded by the superstar after they were caught getting intimate inside the house.