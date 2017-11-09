Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde's Ex Romit Raj Praises Her, Says She is Very Intelligent

Shilpa Shinde's EX - BOYFRIEND Romit Raj SUPPORTS her against Vikas! #bb11 pic.twitter.com/XqNDhrexE2 — THE REALITY SHOWS (@TheRealityShows) November 6, 2017

A few weeks ago we saw Vikas Gupta lose his cool on Bigg Boss 11 after his co-contestant Shilpa Shinde mentioned actor-model Parth Samthaan's name in front of him. In case you don't know, Parth had accused Vikas of sexual harassment, non-payment of dues for working on his show Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and constant threats of ruining his career.Parth's name irked Vikas to such an extent that he lashed out at Shilpa saying, "Do not go personal with me else I'll also reveal your secret." He also said, "Main Hiten ko bataaun Romit (Raj) Kaun hai?"Vikas was basically referring to Shilpa's Maayka co-star Romit Raj. The two were all set to tie the knot in 2009, but they reportedly called it off because Romit's family was demanding too much.Recently, on the red carpet of Indian Telly Awards, when Romit was asked about the Bigg Boss 11, the actor told Telly Masala, "I am not watching Bigg Boss 11. But yeah I had to watch that episode, wherein my name was taken as my fans started messaging me about it on social media. So, I saw the episode and I also watched that fight and I think Shilpa is very smart and intelligent. She didn't say anything when Vikas took my name.""I have not met Shilpa for the past eight years. But she is a fantastic actor. She's very nice. She'd never say anything wrong to anyone for no reason," he added.When asked if he'd like to enter the house, Romit said,"I haven't been offered. But yeah if they'd ever ask me to I wouldn't mind. We all know that actors get paid for staying there. So why not? If I'm getting money, I will definitely think about it."Check out the video here: