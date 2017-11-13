Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta Finally Patch Up; Twitter Says 'ShiKas' Rocks!

I hope and pray #ShilpaShinde and #VikasGupta make up and put the past behind them. They could totally rock the TV industry and shut a lot of idiotic 2 faced people up. #Shikas all the way. #BiggBoss11 #BB11 @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan — Hasan (@HasanMalek786) November 12, 2017

OMG Today #Vikas and #Shilpa... I find it very genuine under the Table... Thanku so much @BiggBoss for giving us a sweet and pure moment of #ShiKas — Shivani Goel (@shivigoelrocks) November 12, 2017

#ShiKas friendship better stay strong.



I loved how cutely they said to each other "aap pls change matt hona" ❤️#BiggBoss11 #BB11 — Vipra. (@Viipra) November 12, 2017

#bb11 Vikas has praised Shilpa behind her back

He doesn't like hina

He doesn't hate her

Iam just not ready to see friendship between shikas

Cordial rahe theek hai bas — rishumahiratian (@riku210193) November 12, 2017

Shilpa-Vikas understand each other the best. They know exactly when the other one is feeling low even though the entire house has no clue about it. #ShiKas #BB11 #BiggBoss11 — Mihrimah Ahmed (@under_the_wraps) November 12, 2017

I still don't like Shilpa.

But I don't mind Shikas Friendship.. If it's Genuine.



What I'm not getting is.. Why the hell HMs are going mad over it? Here.. Relationships do change.



#BB11 — •R a s h i • (@rashisingh02) November 12, 2017

i think i'm in love with #ShiKas..i just love their bonding..shilpa never shows her care for vikas in front of others bt i feel she cares for him or i'm overthing wen shilpa send tea for vikas thru sabya's hand,i felt smthng gudthey look so cutee together #BB11 — Ria Sharma (@princes12804806) November 11, 2017

My favorite moment of tonight's episode was the little conversation between Shilpa & Vikas at the dining table! Every #ShiKas moment is previous! They're so cute together! #BB11 — Shanayaa Choudhary (@i_Shanayaa) November 10, 2017

Shilpa and vikas ❤️



Talking under the table, crying and comforting each other #Shikas has become official



Retweet Now.#BiggBoss11 #BB11 — Bb11 Analyst (@Akhild1998) November 12, 2017

Second #ShiKas pic in 2 days but man, look how cute they look together❤️❤️



Ngl, Im starting to like #VikasGupta . I feel like hes realised what #ShilpaShinde went through & can relate cos its happening to him now #bb11 #biggboss11 pic.twitter.com/kmM6hgYtuz — Khan Sahiba (@Khan_Girl1) November 12, 2017

Nothing is permanent, not even rivalry and Bigg Boss season 11 old enemies Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s recent patch up is a testament to that. On the Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw Shilpa support Vikas when Salman pitted him against Priyank Sharma at Sultaani Akhada. In fact, towards the end the two were seen sharing some words of wisdom under the dining table.So, Shilpa was basically upset how her co-contestants were targeting her for no reasons. And that’s when Vikas told her that she shouldn’t pay attention to them as she is the strongest inside the house. The two then promised each other that they would never fight. Vikas, in fact, said he has always respected Shilpa and has never taken their arguments seriously.Well, looks like the house is soon going to get one more couple in Shilpa and Vikas. At least that’s what Bigg Boss fans seem to want. Taking to Twitter, these lovers expressed their excitement over Shilpa and Vikas’ patch-up and even gave them a name “ShiKas”.Check out what they have to say about ShiKas: