Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta Finally Patch Up; Twitter Says 'ShiKas' Rocks!

Well, looks like the house is soon going to get one more couple in Shilpa and Vikas.

Updated:November 13, 2017, 8:43 AM IST
Nothing is permanent, not even rivalry and Bigg Boss season 11 old enemies Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s recent patch up is a testament to that. On the Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw Shilpa support Vikas when Salman pitted him against Priyank Sharma at Sultaani Akhada. In fact, towards the end the two were seen sharing some words of wisdom under the dining table.

So, Shilpa was basically upset how her co-contestants were targeting her for no reasons. And that’s when Vikas told her that she shouldn’t pay attention to them as she is the strongest inside the house. The two then promised each other that they would never fight. Vikas, in fact, said he has always respected Shilpa and has never taken their arguments seriously.

Well, looks like the house is soon going to get one more couple in Shilpa and Vikas. At least that’s what Bigg Boss fans seem to want. Taking to Twitter, these lovers expressed their excitement over Shilpa and Vikas’ patch-up and even gave them a name “ShiKas”.

