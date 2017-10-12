Bigg Boss 11, October 11 2017 Update: Sapna Chaudhary Threatens Arshi Khan; Puneesh Sharma, Bandagi Kalra Come Closer

The royal task of wooing King Hiten Tejwani is still underway, as Queen Arshi Khan and Queen Shilpa Shinde battle it out by putting their best foot forward. Happy to play the role of a queen, Arshi daydreams of a make belief royal wedding with Hiten, but Sapna crushes her thoughts by passing snide remarks. Arshi then retaliates by calling Sapna a ‘Naachnewali’ and thereon the fight between them ensues.Sapna finds her own unique way of getting back at Arshi - she follows her around singing songs and changing the lyrics to reflect her mindset. A silent ticking bomb, Sapna also discloses that she wouldn’t mind getting into a physical brawl if the time so implores.On the other hand, Mehjabi seems to be frustrated with Arshi’s behaviour and picks a fight with her. She goes on to say that Arshi is spreading dirt with her words and actions. Amidst dire threats flying lose, Mehjabi warns Arshi to stay well within her limits or the repercussions will be grave.Later in the day, the contestants from both teams work hard on the royal task to impress King Hiten. Meanwhile, Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra appear inseparable as the two spend some quality time with each other when the lights go off, holding hands.