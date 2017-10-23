Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka War Episode Update: No One Gets Eliminated

In the Diwali special 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, we saw the lead actors of Colors' popular shows arriving as guests, impersonating the contestants in the Bigg Boss house and the 'Gharwaale' performing for them. Aditya Narayan talks about the upcoming COLORS show he is hosting and amps up the entertainment quotient, along with Salman. He is also seen striking a conversation with Cringe Pop sensation Dhinchak Pooja, who is the wildcard entry for tonight’s episode.On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, renowned actors Arjun Bijlani, Rubina Dilaik, Meghna Malik, Avika Gor, Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin from the Colours family make their way into the Bigg Boss house. They do an exceptional job of mimicking the contestants. Arjun pretends to be Hiten and Jasmin is seen wooing Arjun, portraying Arshi’s character. Rubina mimicks Hina brilliantly, whereas Reshami and Avika get into Shilpa’s and Sapna’s character. Salman loves the way the actors impersonate the contestants - especially Rubina.The contestants put up special performances to entertain their guests. Sabyasachi does a graceful ‘mujra’ to the evergreen song ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’. The guests, especially the actresses, are impressed with Sabyasachi’s performance. Sapna taught Hina her style of dancing, and they put up a spirited dance performance. Akash and Jyoti are seen showcasing their ‘Bhojpuri rap’ skills.Renowned singer and TV host Aditya Narayan is also doing a ‘Jugalbandi’ with Salman inside a ring created on the stage, and talking about Colors’ upcoming show Entertainment Ki Raat, where Aditya is the host. Further, we see Salman soaking in the Diwali spirit, preparing sweets with Meghna Malik and Avika Gor from Colors’ upcoming fiction show Laado 2 - Veerpur Ki Mardaani, and the other guests.Towards the end, Salman surprises all nominated contestants by announcing that they are safe as Bigg Boss decided to skip this week's elimination due to Diwali.