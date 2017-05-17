Bigg Boss 9 Contestants Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary Release Their Love Duet

Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula has confessed his love for his fellow housemate, Yuvika Chaudhary, again and this time it's not just for the cameras. The 'Reality King' of Indian television has been in news for his romance with Yuvika Choudhary during and post the season. Both the actors were spotted hanging out together on many occasions, including the wedding of Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant.

Now, the much-loved contestants of Bigg Boss 9 has released a Punjabi love song together. Titled Hello, the song has been recorded in their own voices. In an interview given to Mumbai Mirror, Prince revealed how he came up with the idea of the song. He said, "I made it with a friend and whoever has heard it, says it's catchy,"

The Roadies judge also talked about his 'love-affair' with Yuvika. "I've been dating her in my head for a long time. I added the female portion to this song so she could sing it with me. I've loved her since Bigg Boss and initially thought it was one-sided till she explained that she needs time. I've told her that whenever she is ready, we'll take the relationship forward."

The song has been shot in Georgia and according to Prince, it's like his own cute love story with Yuvika. The TV actress, however, prefers to stay away from the tag of 'relationship'. In the interview, she said, "I won't deny that we enjoy each other's company. He's always been true about his feelings and is a genuinely nice guy. But any girl will take some time to think about it before committing."