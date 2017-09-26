Bigg Boss S11: Gaurav Gera Set to Give BB Fans All Gossip From the House

#PinkyPadosan will bring you all sorts of juicy neighbourhood gossip! Don't miss out on all the masaledaar stories! #BB11 pic.twitter.com/uaYvrIZ94x — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 26, 2017

Like every year, the creators of Bigg Boss are making the best possible efforts to serve entertainment through Indian television's most controversial reality show. This time, they have decided to bring in Gaurav Gera as host Salman Khan’s nosy neighbor- Pinky Padosan, who will give the audience all the juicy updates from the house.Colors, which is the official channel partner for Bigg Boss, teased the announcement by sharing a video of the comedian-actor on Twitter.In the clip, which gives a sneak peek to what he would be doing on the season 11, Gaurav can be seen donning a pink sari with heavy makeup and accessories. His character promises to offer the audience all uncensored stuff which doesn't make the cut for television.In a fresh tweet today, the channel posted: "Pinky Padosan will bring you all sorts of juicy neighbourhood gossip! don't miss out on all the masaledaar stories! #BB11."It'll be interesting to see what new flavour Gaurav's character will add to the show as the actor is quite popular among audience for his hilarious acts- be it on his YouTube channel or TV shows, including Comedy Nights with Kapil and Mrs Pammi Pyarelal.The new season of Bigg Boss will premiere on October 1 at 9pm on Colors.