Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan's Recent Video Wherein She Calls Shahid Afridi Her 'Mehboob' Is Breaking The Internet
Arshi, also an aspiring actress, set the record straight and says she likes to provoke people and that she has been doing it for a long time now.
Image Courtesy: Bigg Boss/Twitter Account
Seems like Bigg Boss 11 has got its latest season’s most controversial contestant in Arshi Khan, a model who came to limelight in 2015 for her alleged relationship with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi.
With some contestants already calling Arshi, “Priyanka Jagga”, who was the first person to be eliminated from the popular game show last season after she locked horns with almost every participant on the show, this Bhopal-born girl is trying her best to prove them right by making shocking statements inside the house.
In an unseen segment on Voot, which is an official app for all the shows of Colors, Arshi can be seen declaring her love for creating controversies. Arshi, also an aspiring actress, set the record straight and says she likes to provoke people - something she has been doing for a long time now.
In fact, Arshi, who had also been in news for her nude photoshoots, took to her official Twitter account to give an insight into her alleged relationship with Afridi. Yes, I had sex with Afridi! Do I need the Indian media's permission to sleep with someone? It's my personal life. For me it was love," she had tweeted.
She had also claimed that she was pregnant with Afridi’s child. However, she later herself rubbished the reports. “Did I ever say I was pregnant with Afridi’s baby? Actually, to set matters straight, it was a false alarm. A proper test has confirmed now, that I am not pregnant. Even I was shocked and surprised because I had not made out for a long time, yet I skipped my periods for two months in a row and when I just ran an OTC (over the counter) test, it came out positive. So, I was scared like hell. But a detailed test showed that I just had some hormonal issues,” she was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.
In the first episode of Bigg Boss 11, she was heard telling her co-contestants that she and Afridi are still on good terms and she respects him a lot.
“Shahid Afridi ke saath toh mera bahut masla raha hai. Shahid Afridi toh mere Mehboob rahe hai. Mehboob hai. Lekin humara rishta bahut achcha hai. Main unki bahut izzat karti hu. Bahut ache insaan hai,” Arshi said in the clip that has been uploaded on Voot.
Yes, I had sex with Afridi! Do I need the Indian media's permission to sleep with someone? It's my personal life. For me it was love.— Arshi Khan (Team AK) (@ArshiKOfficial) September 8, 2015
