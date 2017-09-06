Here's a look back at @theniasharma's winning performance in the Bug Body Bag stunt from last week's episode. #KKK8 pic.twitter.com/isdd5HlcqU — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 4, 2017

You give life to what you give energy to.💫

One last time- watch shivani today on life ok at 9pm💕!#ghulaam pic.twitter.com/E9XIW6qMLA — Niti Taylor♔ (@niti_taylor) August 25, 2017

Thank u all for the amazing response to #ASTIKA & to this episode of #NagarjunEkYoddha..feels great when hard work pays off.. pic.twitter.com/DwN642P48t — Nikitin Dheer (@nikitindheer) October 22, 2016

This song dedicated to meri pagal dost @poonamdubeyofficial..challenge for u made this song u also A post shared by Rani Chatterjee _Official® (@ranichatterjeequeen) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

Bigg Boss is synonymous to ruthless fights, scathing remarks, ganging up, ragging, mind games, dirty politics and all things controversy.Bigg Boss season 11 is round the corner and the expectations are already high with the recently released promo where the host Salman Khan stirs up the neighbors’ plans to peek-a-boo in the Bigg Boss house. However, another thing that has rumor mills buzzing is the contestants or the housemates' list for the upcoming season.If the rumors are to be believed then the reality show will see contestants from various backgrounds in the show - from celebrities to commoners.Nia Sharma is one name that is doing rounds. For the uninitiated, Nia is a reality tv star and has shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi in her kitty.Ghulaam famed Niti Taylor is another TV star that is reported to be on the final list. The witty and vibrant actor will lend the much-needed color to the new season.The sassy model turned aactor Pearl V Puri is also the one said to be confirmed for Bigg Boss 11. Pearl rose to fame with TV serials like Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Meri Saasu Maa and his latest Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha.Chennai Express’ Thangabali aka Nikitin Dheer is one man tantamount to strength. The actor is said to be approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 11, however, a confirmation is awaited.Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee is another one touted to be a part of the show. The sizzling actor has been part of numerous Bhojpuri films and has worked with Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishen amongst many others.Rahul Raj Singh, a name which everyone relates to the suicide case of TV actor Pratyusha Banerjee, has reportedly been approached for the show. Singh was booked for abetment to suicide charges as a long-term beau of Banerjee. In Prathyusha’s last call’s transcript, Rahul was heard requesting her not to take the big step as he will be reaching there in 30 minutes.And last but not the least, Dhinchak Pooja too has been approached and if she’s confirmed, we are sure the amused housemates would rejoice ‘Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj’ in the first account.