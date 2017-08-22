Bigg Boss Tamil: Criminal Defamation Complaint Against Actor Kamal Haasan

A criminal defamation complaint was today filed in a Chennai court against actor Kamal Haasan alleging that he had degraded a particular community in the July 14 episode of TV show Bigg Boss, which he hosts.The complaint was filed in the metropolitan magistrate court here. The judge posted to September 1 hearing on the complaint. Stating that Nadaswaram, a musical instrument, which is treated like 'god' by the Isai Vellalar community, its president K R Kuhesh, submitted that in one of the episodes, actor Sakthi was seen throwing it from one hand to the other in a cavalier manner.The petitioner also contended that the instrument was kept on the dining table as the 'Bigg Boss' participants were having their food, which was insulting and damaged the mindset of the Isai Vellalar community.Contending that Channel, Haasan, actor Sakthi and 'Bigg Boss' producers knew well that the act of insulting Nadaswaram would hurt sentiments of the community, the petitioner alleged that Haasan had not sought any apology.He also alleged they had intentionally insulted the Nadaswaram with the motive of attracting viewers and thereby caused defamation, liable to be prosecuted and punished.