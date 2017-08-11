Bigg Boss Tamil: Did You See Oviya's New Look?

Supergirl #Oviya's tomboyish look is a killer. Sema attitude, pulls it off so well 👌pic.twitter.com/VCNs5Trtsc — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) August 9, 2017

Me : Omg. What happened to Oviya's hair?

Friend : Maybe she gave it off to Gayathri cos she kept asking.

😂 pic.twitter.com/HTOErRV0dE — Anand Shankar (@anandshank) August 9, 2017

After #Oviya goes out of #BigBossTamil

Till now even not watched the promo of it

How many of you like me — Robo Sankar (@ImRoboSankar) August 10, 2017

Do you think people will accept anyother new person with this love @vijaytelevision so pls try to bring her back @Vivo_India @OviyaaSweetz pic.twitter.com/cSHBXOz5qI — Oviya Army #GirlFans (@TeamOviyaArmy) August 11, 2017

#BiggBossTamil



Crowd Gathered in City Centre for Oviya !! pic.twitter.com/47kxl3fk5S — BiggBossTamilTrolls (@BiggbosstamilFC) August 6, 2017

Oviya’s new look is now going viral in the industry and it won’t be too wrong to say that Oviya is the most-talked about sensation these days. The tomboyish look gives a fresh perspective and compliments her carefree yet no-nonsense attitude.While there are people who are complementing Oviya for her new haircut, there are others who cannot forget what happened inside the Bigg Boss Tamil House. In one of the tweets, writer-director Anand Shankar captioned, "Me : Omg. What happened to Oviya's hair? Friend : Maybe she gave it off to Gayathri cos she kept asking."There are photos of Oviya with her fans flooding the internet. In one of those photos that have gone viral, Oviya is seen giving a pavilion ride to her fans.Although happenings inside the Bigg Boss Tamil house are not happening at all, the Tamil audience is closely watching Oviya outside the Bigg Boss house. The audiences have clearly chosen a different path from Bigg Boss Tamil.In fact, there are fans of Oviya asking VijayTV to bring her back on the show.Fans welcomed Oviya in the city centre in heaps after her exit last week. Oviya was overwhelmed with so much love and fan-following that came due to her crystal clear and honest persona that won hearts.While everyone waits for Oviya’s return in the Bigg Boss Tamil house, here’s something everyone can rejoice to relive the memories of Oviya inside it.