Bigg Boss Tamil: Did You See Oviya's New Look?
Oviya's tomboyish look gives a fresh perspective and compliments her carefree yet no-nonsense attitude.
Supergirl #Oviya's tomboyish look is a killer. Sema attitude, pulls it off so well 👌pic.twitter.com/VCNs5Trtsc— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) August 9, 2017
While there are people who are complementing Oviya for her new haircut, there are others who cannot forget what happened inside the Bigg Boss Tamil House. In one of the tweets, writer-director Anand Shankar captioned, "Me : Omg. What happened to Oviya's hair? Friend : Maybe she gave it off to Gayathri cos she kept asking."
Me : Omg. What happened to Oviya's hair?— Anand Shankar (@anandshank) August 9, 2017
Friend : Maybe she gave it off to Gayathri cos she kept asking.
😂 pic.twitter.com/HTOErRV0dE
There are photos of Oviya with her fans flooding the internet. In one of those photos that have gone viral, Oviya is seen giving a pavilion ride to her fans.
Thalaivi #Oviya ❤— Oviya Army (@Oviya4CM) August 10, 2017
RT if you want her to return to #BiggBossTamil !! 😎👍#OviyaArmy pic.twitter.com/fOLG6PxEhO
Although happenings inside the Bigg Boss Tamil house are not happening at all, the Tamil audience is closely watching Oviya outside the Bigg Boss house. The audiences have clearly chosen a different path from Bigg Boss Tamil.
After #Oviya goes out of #BigBossTamil— Robo Sankar (@ImRoboSankar) August 10, 2017
Till now even not watched the promo of it
How many of you like me
In fact, there are fans of Oviya asking VijayTV to bring her back on the show.
Do you think people will accept anyother new person with this love @vijaytelevision so pls try to bring her back @Vivo_India @OviyaaSweetz pic.twitter.com/cSHBXOz5qI— Oviya Army #GirlFans (@TeamOviyaArmy) August 11, 2017
Fans welcomed Oviya in the city centre in heaps after her exit last week. Oviya was overwhelmed with so much love and fan-following that came due to her crystal clear and honest persona that won hearts.
#BiggBossTamil— BiggBossTamilTrolls (@BiggbosstamilFC) August 6, 2017
Crowd Gathered in City Centre for Oviya !! pic.twitter.com/47kxl3fk5S
While everyone waits for Oviya’s return in the Bigg Boss Tamil house, here’s something everyone can rejoice to relive the memories of Oviya inside it.
Here it is....Oviya Tribute Video 👍 #BiggBossTamil pic.twitter.com/1CmbM3ZsED— Team Oviya (@OVIYA_ARMY) August 5, 2017
