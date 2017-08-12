Bigg Boss Tamil: Oviya Summoned Over Allegations of Suicide Attempt on Show

Tamil Big Boss contestant Oviya has been issued a summons by the police, days after a complaint was filed against the reality show’s producers and host Kamal Haasan for allegedly provoking her to commit suicide by putting her under tremendous pressure.Police officials, however, made it clear that there was no hurry for her to appear as she is currently not in the city. They added that they are in touch with her manager and she can go to the police station whenever she is in town. There is no deadline, they said.The complainant, Balaji, an advocate, alleged that the reality show had broadcast Oviya attempting suicide by jumping into a swimming pool. She was saved by other contestants. In his complaint, he said she was depressed because of the tasks given to her by the producer of Bigg Boss to gain TRPs and the show forced her to attempt suicide. He further added that all participants are under pressure because of the show.Oviya is in Kerala and attempts to reach the actor have been futile. She left the Bigg Boss House after 41 days due to personal reasons. A crowd favourite, her exit trended on social media and a hashtag #oviyaarmy was created in support of the actor from the beginning. There have been reports that Oviya will be brought back to the show as a wildcard.Meanwhile, the show has been facing legal issues ever since it was broadcast. The Madras High Court has sought details of the mechanism that is available under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to monitor such issues. This, after a petition was filed saying that the reality show is against the Tamil culture and the dress code of the female participants is vulgar.