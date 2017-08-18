Bigg Boss Tamil: Post Her Exit, Oviya has a Special Message For Fans

Since Oviya Helen’s exit from Bigg Boss Tamil, her fans had been desperately waiting for her to come back on the show. With Suja Varunee's wild card entry, their hopes were shunned.However, Oviya took to Youtube to share her first video message after her exit and everybody just got to know what’s up on their favorite celebrity’s mind.It was a treat to see Oviya back to her regular self - the same chirpy, smiling and bindass Oviya. She started the message by saying, "I just came to know about the great support you are giving me. Thank you so much. I had never expected this."She continued saying, "A sad thing I want to discuss with you is: Now some of the contestants have come out of the show like Julie, Shakthi etc. I was inside the house with 14 contestants and it’s true that some of the contestants had cornered me and I was mentally disturbed. But please don’t try to hurt or disturb those contestants. As human beings everybody does mistakes. Humans have a heart, unlike animals. So, we shall forgive them."Oviya clarified her stand on her re-entry into the Bigg Boss Tamil house and said that she won't go back as a contestant. "But you can definitely expect me in movies. If you don’t like the movies, just spit… It’s up to you," she added.She also talked about Aarav and said, ‘I believe that true love never fails. My love is true. I’ll get it back."Oviya introduced the fans to her new pet and soon clarified that her latest haircut was intended for cancer patients and meant for a wig company."People asking if I had any treatment… No treatment or anything… Just a new style… had gone for a holiday and tried a new style. Another reason… A wig company had approached for some contribution to cancer patients. I know for a girl her hair is very important… I know the feeling because my mom was a cancer patient."She further added how she feels so free now and that all girls should try it once.In the end, Oviya asked her fans to not consider her a role model. "Don’t consider me a role model, I have a lot of imperfections. Try to be yourself. Create your own style. Do not copy anybody, just be yourself!"She concluded by saying that she wishes to hug everyone.